The images are cold in the back, but luckily everything ended well, Sunday August 30 at Hsinchu, in Taiwan, where a giant kite carried a girl of barely three years old. Cries of terror rise from the crowd. The child is hooked to the tail of the craft. It is tossed about by the gusts of wind at a height of some 30 meters. The thirty-year-long nightmare a seconds at ended when the wind died down.



There, the child came closer to the ground and spectators managed to catch him in flight. Very shocked, the little girl fortunately only suffers from a few scratches on her face. It seems that when taking off, the tail of the kite this would be hung around its small waist. The scene, filmed by many spectators, quickly went viral on social networks.