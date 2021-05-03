Taiwan | A Chinese man crossed a closely guarded Strait of Taiwan in an inflatable boat over the weekend with the goal of finding “freedom and democracy”

Police suspect the man of violating Taiwan’s national security and immigration laws, U.S. media reports CNN.

Chinese man crossed the Strait of Taiwan, which was closely guarded by two armies over the weekend, with the aim of finding “freedom and democracy”, Taipei Times.

The man was found late Friday night at local time in Taichung Harbor on the west coast of the island of Taiwan. He had set off from Fujian Province on the east coast of China.

The man crossed an approximately 80-kilometer-wide strait in an outboard motor dinghy. The journey took about 10 hours.

Taiwan Strait is one of the most heavily militarized waters in the world due to the tense gap between China and Taiwan. Communist-ruled China has recently showcased its military equipment even more vigorously near Taiwan, both in the air and at sea.

China alone has more than 255 Coast Guard vessels and dozens of heavily armed naval vessels in the Strait, says CNN referring to the U.S. Department of Defense estimate.

China sees Taiwan as its rebel province and has talked for decades about annexing it to mainland China. However, Taiwan is practically its own democratic state.