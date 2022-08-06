Taiwan | “A barking dog doesn’t bite” – Taiwanese people tell HS what it’s like to live on an island around which Asia’s most powerful army is holding unprecedented military exercises

The people of the island of Taiwan are used to being bullied by China. However, the military exercises after Nancy Pelosi’s visit are unprecedented. It scares some, but neither citizens nor experts believe in China’s rapid attack.

To black costumed dancers are grouped in formation on Ximending shopping street in Taipei on Friday. They say they are filming a music video. There are no signs of a fourth Taiwan Strait crisis.

Just a day earlier, however, China began military exercises in Taiwan’s waters and surrounding airspace in response to the US House Speaker’s Nancy Pelosi for Tuesday’s visit to the island. The exercises have penetrated a wider area than in the third Taiwan Strait crisis in 1995-1996.

China has also fired missiles over the island of Taiwan.

However, the dance group Provin has decided to ignore China’s taunting and the war exercises that end on Sunday. They didn’t cancel Friday’s filming, because it had been difficult to arrange a time that was suitable for everyone.

“If they wanted to attack, they would have done it already,” Victoria Leeone of the members of the dance group states.

Likewise so do many other Taiwanese. Living in Taoyuan, about an hour away from the capital Tong Kuan-yo45, summarizes the situation in an old proverb: “A barking dog doesn’t bite.”

“I don’t think China would be able to attack Taiwan right now,” he says.

“They are not strong enough yet. Compared to the United States, China has a lot to improve.”

Compared to Russia, China has proven to be prudent and risk-averse as a military power, experts estimate.

The dancers did not let China’s military exercises affect the music video shoot.

Tong, who works in a convenience store, has a calm attitude towards China’s military exercises; they are commonplace for Taiwanese people. The Chinese forces are now exceptionally close, but the Taiwanese army has not invited Tong to the exercises, even though he is a reservist. Japan, on the other hand, has not called on his Japanese wife to evacuate.

On the other half of Taiwan, living in the southern city of Tainan Shen Po-chen, 49, makes a consistent assessment of the situation. The general atmosphere on the island has not changed since Thursday.

“People are confident and even the stock markets have risen,” says Shen, who works for a large food company.

On the television screen of a Taipei noodle shop, a news broadcast about China’s military exercises came on Friday.

Shen considers China’s military exercises unreasonable and exaggerated, but is not afraid of a real attack. China would have to pay a huge price for starting a war and would put its own economy at risk when the rest of the world imposed sanctions on it.

“It’s just a show for our own citizens,” says Shen. “China has said that it will conquer Taiwan by force if need be, but has never dared to do so.”

“I am also sure that people would take up arms and fight if China attacked. Taiwanese people have nowhere to run to because we live on an island.”

All However, the residents of Taiwan are not watching the situation as calmly. Forty-year-old delivery manager living in Taipei Angelica Oung afraid of China’s military exercises. However, he feels that he is quite alone with his feelings.

Oung has asked about a dozen people about it, and none of them have shared the fear.

“Aren’t Taiwanese people afraid because they’re so stupid?”, he wonders. “I mean, after all, these exercises take place in Taiwan’s waterways. We should have every reason to be afraid, right?”

Angelica Oung, who is afraid of China’s military exercises, photographed at home on Friday.

Oung doesn’t think China will attack anytime soon, as the country currently has a lot of economic and political problems of its own. However, in order to guarantee its security, Taiwan should be better prepared for the possibility of a Chinese attack. China has not given up its goal of conquering Taiwan, Oung emphasizes.

“Taiwan needs more like-minded allies and cannot depend only on the United States”.

in Changhua a resident 50-year-old businessman, Mr Changalso believes that Taiwan should strengthen its national defense to prevent a Chinese military attack.

“I’m afraid that one day China will suddenly attack,” says Chang. “But fear is of no use. You just have to be prepared and live one day at a time.”

The fear of a surprise attack is not only useless, but also unnecessary. According to experts, it is impossible for China to conquer Taiwan suddenly.

It would take months to concentrate the forces required to take the mountainous island. The armed forces’ own equipment would also not be sufficient for landing, so China would have to mobilize civilian ships to help. A lightning conquest could be successful mostly on the smaller islands belonging to Taiwan.

However, the fears of many of China’s neighbors focus on the long-term goals of the Asian military power. For example, Chang does not believe that China would be satisfied with only Taiwan if it conquered the island.

“The next step would be to conquer South Korea, then the Philippines, and after that Australia.”

The war a fire in the near future is unlikely, as it does not serve anyone’s goals, says a politician from Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party (DDP) Lin Ping-yo38. Lin compares the escalation of tensions in the Taiwan Strait to a car crash with no clear culprit.

“No one wants an accident, but when the drivers get out of the car, they all look angry.”

Lin Ping Yo, who is running for New Taipei City Council in Xinzhuang District, is campaigning at a community event in his area.

Lin Ping Yo represents the nationalist Democratic Progressive Party and is running for city council in Xinzhuang District.

In reality, both China, Taiwan and the United States would rather focus on their domestic political woes right now. The Chinese Communist Party has a big party meeting in the fall, where Xi Jinping looking forward to the next season. Elections are held in the United States and Taiwan.

Lin himself is running for the New Taipei City Council, a candidate of Taiwan’s current ruling party. Although Lin does not believe in war, he hopes that the Taiwanese will change their attitude.

“I think the Taiwanese approach these exercises too casually. The Taiwanese have this joking attitude towards China’s exercises, and it’s not good.”

Multi considers China to have embarked on its recent crackdown rather reluctantly. The administration does not want to destabilize the balance of the region on the eve of the party congress. It has still been forced to respond to Pelosi’s visit to save face in front of ultra-patriotic citizens.

If China was looking for a strong reaction, it would have launched the missiles while Pelosi was still on the ground, according to an assistant professor at the National Tsing Hua University Ho Chih-yung42.

Ho is a member of the opposition party for Chinese unification. In his opinion, the Western media are trying to create an image of anti-China.

“In reality, the average Taiwanese is just trying to live peacefully side by side with China.”

Associate Professor Hoh Chih-yung is a member of the Kuomintang Party, which seeks to unify China.

Firing missiles carries the risk of an escalation of violence. Even when the goal is symbolic.

Ho also fears that a Chinese attack is more and more likely, as there are constantly more military exercises.

“This is like playing the lottery. The more often you buy a lottery ticket, the higher the probability that you will win the jackpot. And if you never buy a coupon, you’ll never win anything.”

Article special researcher Matti Purasta from the National Defense University has been interviewed for the background.