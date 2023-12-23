Taiwan, which China considers part of its territory, has repeatedly complained about Chinese military activity around it in the past four years.

China is intensifying its tasks around Taiwan with the approaching presidential and parliamentary elections on the island on January 13.

The center line was once considered an informal barrier between the two sides, but Chinese planes now fly over it periodically.

The Ministry of Defense said that Taiwan had sent its forces to monitor the situation.

The ministry also announced that it had spotted a Chinese balloon in the strait, the latest in a group of balloons that Taiwan says are likely monitoring the weather and were propelled by the prevailing winds at this time of year.

She said that the balloon, which she spotted after crossing the center line on Saturday, headed east and then disappeared an hour later.