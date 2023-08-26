Taiwan reports that it has detected the presence of 32 aircraft and nine Chinese military ships around the island in the space of 24 hours. According to the defense ministry of the island, which is de facto independent but which China considers a “rebel province” to be “reunified”, 20 of the 32 aircraft (including drones and jets) have crossed the median line of the Strait or entered the area identification of the island’s air defense (Adiz). The Taiwanese Armed Forces, the ministry specifies on X, have “monitored the situation” and ordered air and sea patrols. Land-based missile systems alerted.

