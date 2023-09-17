China has flown 28 warplanes around Taiwan in recent hours. Most of these crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait on unspecified “long-range” missions. The authorities in Taipei made this known.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense, according to ANSA, said that 20 planes have been detected since this morning as having crossed the median line of the waterway that separates Taiwan and mainland China and entered the identification zone. of the south-east and south-west air defense of the self-governing island.

China is conducting “missions such as long-range exercises and training,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement, adding that it was monitoring the situation with patrol planes and ships.

Last week Taipei reported an increase in the number of incursions by Chinese warplanes and ships, after Beijing said its troops were on “high alert” following the transit of two ships belonging to the United States and Canada across the Taiwan Strait.

The island’s Defense Ministry said 68 Chinese planes and 10 warships were detected around the island between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning. Some of these planes and warships were heading to an unspecified area of ​​the western Pacific to “conduct joint maritime and air training” with China’s aircraft carrier Shandong, the ministry said. China has not officially commented on any exercises conducted in the Western Pacific.