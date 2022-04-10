This review will take you back in time: today we will talk about Taito Milestones, the title that collects some of the classics made by the well-known software house. The titles available in this collection are ten, although some are missing famous classics of the manufacturerdespite this, the title gives the opportunity to Nintendo Switch players to recover some milestones that have left an indelible mark in the history of the videogame world.

A fantastic collection, but …

The story of Taito starts around the 70s, but started in to really make videogame history only in the following decade. In fact, there are so many games that you can remember. In this collection we see the breadth of genres that the developers have managed to cover during their years of activity. Taito Milestonesin fact, proposes ten games ranging from platforming, to puzzles, to the shooterand they are reborn in exactly the version that some of you will surely remember.

The titles proposed in the collection are:

Qix (1981): a puzzle game where you have to capture areas by making circles around them, all trying to avoid enemies,

(1981): a puzzle game where you have to capture areas by making circles around them, all trying to avoid enemies, Space Seeker (1981): a shooter where you have to eliminate enemies and bomb the Air Force,

(1981): a shooter where you have to eliminate enemies and bomb the Air Force, Alpine Ski (1982): in this title you can participate in three sports competitions,

(1982): in this title you can participate in three sports competitions, Front Line (1982): a run and gun where you have to fight your way through adverse territory, taking on every soldier with any means at your disposal, including armored or tracked vehicles,

(1982): a run and gun where you have to fight your way through adverse territory, taking on every soldier with any means at your disposal, including armored or tracked vehicles, Wild Western (1982): the classic of the shooter, here your goal will be to take out the gangs that you will find in the far west,

(1982): the classic of the shooter, here your goal will be to take out the gangs that you will find in the far west, Chank ‘n Pop (1983): a similar title Bubble Bobble where the goal is to recover their hearts without being eliminated by monsters,

(1983): a similar title Bubble Bobble where the goal is to recover their hearts without being eliminated by monsters, Elevator Action (1983): a stealth game where there will be a lot of action, the goal is to take some secret documents and then run away,

(1983): a stealth game where there will be a lot of action, the goal is to take some secret documents and then run away, The FairyLand Story (1985): a platformer who will take you inside a castle where you have to defeat monsters,

(1985): a platformer who will take you inside a castle where you have to defeat monsters, Halley’s Comet (1986): this is also a classic title of those times, it is a vertical shooter where you have to destroy Halley’s Comet and the computer inside it,

(1986): this is also a classic title of those times, it is a vertical shooter where you have to destroy Halley’s Comet and the computer inside it, The Ninja Warriors (1987): a beat ’em up where you have to fight with your bare hands, as classicism wants.

As for the feeling you have while playing one of these titles, it must be said that you perceive the age that each title has. In fact, if on the one hand they give us a feeling of pure retrogaming, on the other hand it could give players a strange and anachronistic feeling, especially if they haven’t lived through the era. Obviously it’s not something serious, so much so that every single game runs perfectly and the controls are always responsive. As well as you would expect from games that they were also available on arcade cabinets of the good old game rooms.

One of the positive aspects of this collection is certainly the fact that tries to please all fans of retro video gamesbut the absence of great Taito classics makes itself felt. For example, it is not possible to think of the software house without making it come to mind Bobble puzzle or the already mentioned Bubble Bobble, absent in this collection (perhaps due to the year of release). Furthermore, these ports present some innovations that were previously impossible to implement: yes, we are talking about online leaderboards. If before you could only prove you were the best in arcade rooms, now you can do it with the whole world watching you. This implementation works perfectly for example with Alpine Ski or The Ninja Warriors, a feature which of course increases the replayability of the collectionsince it pushes the player to improve and become number one in the standings, a bit like when you asked for tokens at the counter to continue playing and emphasize your supremacy.

Since these are arcade games, games can often be stopped when you want, which pays off Taito Milestones one of the games that lends itself better to portability and to Nintendo Switch. Not to mention that it is also possible to choose widescreen or 4: 3, so you can choose between the classic and the modern. So there are a lot of positives that make this collection really attractive, but that could have been even more so with the missing classics.

Only for a select few

From the graphic point of view we have a style of pixel art increasing in quality, and every single image has been reported for what it was, although you notice a slight cleaning to make everything much clearer. The music is often spot on and can accompany the player on his adventure into the past. Although certainly all this manages to immerse anyone and almost make one forget that one is in front of a console and not a cabinet.

Usually the collections of titles have timeless classics or games that cannot be purchased in any other way than with the collection. If we have already ascertained that some classic Taito games are missing, we can say that the reason for buying these “milestones” lies in the second option. And it is so, at least in part, because almost all the titles present can already be conveniently purchased through the Nintendo eShop. At the moment those not available separately are only Space Seeker and Chank ‘n Pop. In other words, almost all of them are already available at the price of 6.99 each. Of course, if we add up the price of the collection and individual games, it is cheaper to buy the collection, since you would also have two more titles.

There are also no extra features, except for widescreen and online features. So it’s really easy to say, at this point in the review, that Taito Milestones speaks to die-hard fans or to those who have never played a title of the software house and they want to leave “somewhere”. Unfortunately it is a bit too poor and lacks some features that are now part of many of these collections. So yes, it’s a good job, but much more could have been done. Taito Milestones will be released on April 15, 2022 on Nintendo Switch, and will be priced at € 39.99 at the time of writing.