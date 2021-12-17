TAITO And Hamster Corporation they released the first trailer for TAITO MILESTONES, collection of ten classic titles from the company.

As previously anticipated, they will be present in the collection Qix (1981), Space Seeker (1981), Alpine Ski (1982), Front Line (1982), Wild Western (1982), Chack’n Pop (1983), Elevator Action (1983), The FairyLand Story (1985), Halley’s Comet (1986), The Ninja Warriors (1987).

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that TAITO MILESTONES will be available in Japan from February 24, 2022 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. The title will also come in the West thanks to ININ Games, although at the moment the possible launch window has not yet been revealed. Good vision.

TAITO MILESTONES – Trailer

Source: TAITO, Hamster Corporation Street Gematsu