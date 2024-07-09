TAITO announced that TAITO Milestones 3 will arrive in Japan next November 28th on Nintendo Switch at a price of 5,720 yen. This anthology collects ten titles that we list below.
- Bubble Bobble (1986)
- Cadash (1989)
- Champion Wrestler (1989)
- Dead Connection (1992) – First ever port
- Rainbow Islands: The Story of Bubble Bobble 2 (1987)
- Rastan Saga (1987)
- Rastan Saga II (1988)
- Runark (1990)
- Thunder Fox (1990)
- Warrior Blade: Rastan Saga Episode III (1991)
The exit of TAITO Milestones 3 It is expected in Europe, under the label ININ Gamesfor thewinter.
Source: TAITO Street Gematsu
