TAITO announced that TAITO Milestones 3 will arrive in Japan next November 28th on Nintendo Switch at a price of 5,720 yen. This anthology collects ten titles that we list below.

Bubble Bobble (1986)

Cadash (1989)

Champion Wrestler (1989)

Dead Connection (1992) – First ever port

Rainbow Islands: The Story of Bubble Bobble 2 (1987)

Rastan Saga (1987)

Rastan Saga II (1988)

Runark (1990)

Thunder Fox (1990)

Warrior Blade: Rastan Saga Episode III (1991)

The exit of TAITO Milestones 3 It is expected in Europe, under the label ININ Gamesfor thewinter.

Source: TAITO Street Gematsu