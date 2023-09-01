ININ Games has released the launch trailer for TAITO Milestones 2currently available at Nintendo Switch. As previously anticipated this collection will include ten classic titles of the companyincluding the beloved The New Zealand Story from 1988. It will be possible to purchase it digitally via Nintendo eShop or in a physical edition.

We leave you now with the launch trailer for TAITO Milestones 2, under which you can find more information about the game thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision!

Press play on a piece of history – TAITO Milestones 2 brings 10 legendary arcade games to modern times! The all-new collection of TAITO classics is out now for Nintendo Switch Berlin, Germany – August 31, 2023 – Rediscover gaming legends with TAITO Milestones 2 – a timeless collection of arcade classics out now for Nintendo Switch, either physically That digitally! As a celebration of video game history, this collection offers something for every type of gamer, whether you’re looking for the heart-pounding challenges of classic shooters and beat ’em ups, or simply want to relive the classics. But it’s not just about games here: immerse yourself in pixel-perfect graphics, fully configurable controls that honor the original gameplay, and modern features like leaderboards and achievements, for an old-school challenge with the gems that shaped gaming as we know it. Don’t just play, keep a legacy! TAITO Milestones 2 includes: The New Zealand Story (1988)

Kiki Kaikai (1986)

Darius II (3 Screen Arcade Version) (1989)

Gun Frontier (1990)

Ben Bero Well (1984)

The Legend of Kage (1985)

Liquid Kids (Mizubaku Adventure) (1990)

Solitary Fighter (1991)

Dinorex (1992)

Metal Black (1991) Don’t miss the opportunity to own a piece of history. TAITO Milestones 2 is out now, ready to take you back to the time when arcades reigned supreme. And for all those who have already had the opportunity to try the first TAITO Milestones collection, ININ has prepared some bundle options which will allow you to expand your personal collection of arcades, as is often the case, available through its partner store Strictly Limited Games. Twenty games, each representing a specific twist in gaming development and history, and spanning a variety of genres. Platformers, sports, shooters, puzzles and more. All will be available on Nintendo Switch! For more information, visit https://www.iningames.com/games/taito-milestones-2/ .

Source: ININ Games