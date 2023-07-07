TAITO announced the arrival in Japan of TAITO LD Game Collection, a collection of three laserdisc titles by the company. The game will be available starting from next December 14 on Nintendo Switchbut there is currently no news of a possible Western release.

The collection will include:

Time Gal HD Remaster

Space Battleship Yamato HD Remaster

Revenge of the Ninja HD Remaster

Two editions will be released for the game, the 9,680 yen Standard Edition (around €62) e a 19,580 yen Collector’s Edition (around €125). The latter will include, in addition to a copy of the collection, also a collection of documents of the three titles present within it, the reproduction of some materials dedicated to the three games, a code to download the digital soundtrack and a code to download the game Time Gal Reverse.

We just have to wait to find out if TAITO LD Game Collection will also be released in the West.

Source: TAITO Street Gematsu