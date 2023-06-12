EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The traditional misak dress of Taita Pedro Velasco (Pedro Josse Velasco Tumiña, 35 years old) contrasts with the gray leather seats of the SUV that takes him to the municipality of Cajibío, in Cauca, southwestern Colombia or, as he calls it, the “Epicenter of the mobilization of the processes of resistance and recovery of indigenous ancestral lands”. His is one of the most prominent voices that denounces, together with the Nasa indigenous people and the peasants, the land grabbing and the environmental impact of the Irish cardboard and paper company Smurfit Kappa in Colombia. A year ago, he even came to protest at the gates of the company in Dublin so that the shareholders and managers could listen to him.

Now, on the way to the Kurakchak Town Hall of the Misak people, the Taita looks at the extensive rows of pine and eucalyptus that represent only a part of the 68,000 hectares of the multinational in the country. To your left are the tall pines that, after 10 years of growth, will soon be ready to be felled. To his right, the arid lots that used to house monocultures, but where now only cut stems remain. Accustomed, but not unfamiliar, Taita explains how the ravines have dried up due to the amount of water these non-endemic species need and how the birdsong is heard less and less.

After half an hour between rows of pine and eucalyptus, the reserve occupied by the misak begins to be distinguished by the change in crops. Coffee, plantain, cassava, panela cane and corn are seen through the windows, while Colombian cumbia The Zenaida, by Armando Hernández, sounds on the radio. “The Misak are an agricultural people. We are children of the water, the dream, the word and the forests”, he explains.

Misak indigenous people walk towards the House of the Kurakchak Cabildo. Salome Saldarriaga J.

“We have arrived, sir”, the driver tells Taita with great respect. The word Taita names that indigenous leader who was an authority, but who has already handed over the baton to the current Tata. It is a sign of respect for Pedro Velasco, the youngest governor of the Misak people, who was nominated and chosen by the community. Velasco was not elected in Cajibío, but in another reservation, Guambía, a community not far away in Cauca considered one of the most representative areas of the Misak ancestral territory.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

Thus, after completing his undergraduate degree in Sociology at the Externado de Colombia University, in Bogotá, and working for a time with public entities, Velasco returned to his homeland to be in charge of 20,000 people. Now, while he is finishing his master’s degree in Government and Public Policy at the University of Cauca, he is the Misak indigenous leader of the Movement of Indigenous Authorities of the South West – AISO and travels in his country and abroad to promote his cause. But the Taita does not have a driver for his rank, but for his safety.

Colombia, one of the most biodiverse countries in the world, has oscillated between first and second place in recent years as the most dangerous country for environmental leaders in the world, according to Global Witness. With 322 murders of defenders registered since the organization began its count, the Andean country contributes a large percentage to the number of defenders killed (with a disproportionate number of attacks against members of indigenous communities) in Latin America. Because of his fight, the life of Taita Velasco is also at risk.

He almost always has to be accompanied by two men who watch over his safety, as he has received numerous threats. “Calls, pamphlets, people I don’t know who have come to the territories looking for me. Things like that have happened. I have to be very careful, ”he explains. He has even received threats against her daughter, who is years old, and had to transfer her to another school. For this reason, Taita has been processing a security request to the UNP (National Protection Unit) for about six months. For now, however, he has relied on the community’s own resources and volunteers from the Indigenous Guard for his protection.

Pedro Velasco protests in front of the place where the annual general meeting of Smurfit Kappa was held in Dublin (Ireland) in April 2022. Eko

Once at the Kurakchak Town Hall, members of the community and authorities approach the Taita to greet him in their mother tongue, Namtrik. “El Taita is going to make a very big story for us, our young people and our children,” says another authority, Taita Elias, about Velasco. “People follow him. They respect and welcome him. He is a humble and highly respected person,” one of his guards later describes as community leaders update Velasco on issues that need his attention.

After lunch, a plate of rice, cassava, potatoes, hard-boiled eggs, and coffee with brown sugar, Taita Velasco sits down with the governor and lieutenant governor to talk about what they call “land recovery actions.” These are done in indigenous mingas, massive and joint mobilizations to carry out a job, like this, of resistance and protest against Smurfit Kappa, since the operations of multinationals are, for them, the most recent form of territorial colonization.

Following this year’s Dublin protest, Smurfit Kappa CEO Tony Smurfit denounced local communities causing forest damage following the “illegal encroachment” on his company’s land in 2021. And he said they are willing to negotiate even if the company has “absolute right to the territory it has in the country”. On the other hand, a press release from the company described an ongoing dialogue process with the Misak indigenous community mediated by the Javeriana University, which took place between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, with three “significant and constructive” meetings and others scheduled for later this year.

“What government representatives and company executives have classified as land invasions,” Velasco explains, referring to shots made by the community, “for us is a recovery of the historical collective territorial memory.” The community’s governor, Juan Carlos, agrees: “We walk in the footsteps of our elders, with the responsibility they have left us and a fight that is still present.” Thus, in his fight for “vindication and historical reparation”, Taita Velasco seeks visibility, dialogue with governments and companies, international oversight and recovery of ancestral territories of intercultural life.