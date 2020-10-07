Highlights: Chinese Embassy in India wrote to Indian media about Taiwan’s National Day

In the letter, the Indian media asked Taiwan to refrain from addressing the President to a different country or its head

Taiwan will celebrate its national day on October 10, China appeals to media by calling for One China policy

Taiwan’s answer to China- Taiwan’s Indian friends will have only one answer – Fuck

new Delhi

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Chinese embassy in India, the Indian media was encouraged to ask to avoid Taiwan’s National Day celebrations on October 10. In response, Taiwan has given a befitting reply to China. The official Twitter handle of Taiwan’s foreign ministry said that Communist China wants to implement censorship in the Indian subcontinent.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry tweeted, “India is the largest democracy on earth with a vibrant press and free people.” But it seems that Communist China wants to enter the subcontinent by imposing censorship. Indian friends from Taiwan would have only one answer – go to hell. ‘

Actually, October 10 is Taiwan’s National Day. China considers it as its share and wants the whole world to accept it as its share. The special thing is that China, which calls for One China, has been calling Ladakh as a Union Territory as ‘illegal’, which is an insult to India’s territorial sovereignty.

A statement issued by the Foreign Ministry of China to the Indian media said, “Regarding the upcoming so-called National Day of Taiwan, the Chinese Embassy in India wants to remind its media friends that there is only one China in the world and the Peoples The Government of the Republic of China is the only government representing all of China. Taiwan is an integral part of the Chinese. ‘

The Chinese embassy further stated in the statement, ‘All countries with diplomatic relations with China should strongly respect their commitment to One-China policy. The Government of India has also had this same official stance for a long time.

The Chinese Embassy has further said, “We expect the Indian media to follow the Indian government’s stand on Taiwan and not violate the One-China policy.” Especially Taiwan will not be addressed to a ‘country (nation)’ or ‘republic of China’ or the leader of the Taiwan region of China as a ‘president’ so that the general public does not get the wrong message. ‘

Taiwan is going to celebrate its National Day on 10 October. He has made special preparations for that. The Presidential Office Building has been specially decorated.