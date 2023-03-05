China’s Taiwan Policy Affairs Council said in a statement that China should handle matters across the Taiwan Strait in a pragmatic, rational, equal and mutually respectful manner.

This came in response to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang’s remarks on Sunday, who said the government should promote the peaceful development of relations with Taiwan, promote China’s “peaceful reunification” process, as well as take firm steps to oppose Taiwan independence.

China says Taiwan is an integral part of its territory, and Beijing has increased its military activity near the island over the past three years in response to what it calls “collusion” between Taipei and Washington, the international backer and main arms supplier to Taiwan.

China organized military exercises around Taiwan last August in response to a visit by Nancy Pelosi, then US House Speaker.

Speaking at the opening of the annual meeting of the Chinese parliament, Li said that Beijing adheres to the “one China” principle, which states that Taiwan is part of China.

He told about 3,000 delegates at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing that the government should implement “our party’s policy of resolving the Taiwan issue” and “take firm steps to oppose Taiwan independence and promote reunification.”

“We should promote the peaceful development of cross-Straits relations and advance China’s peaceful reunification,” he said.