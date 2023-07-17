Monday, July 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Taipalsaari | The missing man was found drowned, a criminal report was registered in the case

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
Taipalsaari | The missing man was found drowned, a criminal report was registered in the case

At the beginning of July, a floating boat was found on Taipalsaari. One of those in the boat swam to safety, the other was found on a nearby islet. The third was found drowned a little less than two weeks after the incident.

Missing a man who had to rely on water has been found drowned on Taipalsaari in South Karelia.

On July 3, a floating boat was found on Taipalsaari. Three people had been on board the small motorboat. The man who was missing after the incident has been found drowned on July 14, the Southeast Finland Police Department informs on Monday.

According to the release, the police will continue to investigate the matter as an investigation into the cause of death.

The man was found in the water area between the Kirjamoi bridge and Vehkasaari on the back of Vehkasalo. Crime Commissioner Timo Valle says that the drowned person was found near the place where the boat had floated. According to Valle, the person who drowned was first noticed by an outsider.

See also  Football | A 30-year-old mistake was corrected, Ismo Lius was elated: "It's very rare to win the goal crown in HJK at the age of 56"

One of those caught in the water swam to safety and called for help. Another one of those in the boat was found later on the same day in a nearby islet and was taken to the emergency room. The third was found drowned last week Friday evening.

To the boat was suspected to have fallen. According to Valle, the cause of the boat’s capsize will be clarified during this week with the help of interrogations.

The police originally suspected that the incident was an accident. However, Valle says that a criminal complaint has been registered about the case. The police have not yet taken a position on possible criminal charges, says Valle.

#Taipalsaari #missing #man #drowned #criminal #report #registered #case

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
For Mercosur-EU, Lula meets with the head of the European Commission

For Mercosur-EU, Lula meets with the head of the European Commission

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result