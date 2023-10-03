The Awaken Realms team has announced the exit period scheduled for Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon on PS5 and Xbox Serieswhich has been placed for the fourth quarter of 2024, so there is still a long time to go before we can see it.

In the meantime, the game continues its path of evolution within theearly access on PC. Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon was in fact released last March on Steam in early access and is updated today with update 0.6 which introduces several new features to the open world action RPG.

Titled “Judgment of the Excalibur”, update 0.6 introduces new quests and various contents, as well as evolving the technical system of the game, as we can also see in the launch trailer of the new update.

The story retraces some elements of the Arthurian cycle in a dark fantasy key, with some rather original and interesting ideas.