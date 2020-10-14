Kareena asked, is there any place in IPL?
Delhi franchise gave the answer
IPL franchise Delhi Capitals has responded to this post of Kareena. The Delhi franchise wrote, ‘We would love to see them roar with us. A true Nawab always belongs to the Capital City.
Timur’s grandfather has been a legendary cricketer
Taimur’s grandfather and Saif Ali Khan’s father Nawab Ali Khan Pataudi is one of India’s legendary cricketers.
