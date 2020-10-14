Kareena asked, is there any place in IPL? Kareena wrote in the caption with the photo, ‘Is there any place in IPL? I can also play. ‘

Delhi franchise gave the answer IPL franchise Delhi Capitals has responded to this post of Kareena. The Delhi franchise wrote, ‘We would love to see them roar with us. A true Nawab always belongs to the Capital City.

Kareena shared the photo

Timur’s grandfather has been a legendary cricketer Taimur’s grandfather and Saif Ali Khan’s father Nawab Ali Khan Pataudi is one of India’s legendary cricketers.

