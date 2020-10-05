Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan is always in the news. Whenever he comes out of his house, Paparaji is desperate to capture his camera. At the same time, in the Corona period, Taimur is using the time perfectly. Actually, he is learning Spanish during this time.

Spanish teacher visits Padaudi Palace

According to reports, Spanish teacher Ashlyn S. Jolly has visited Pataudi Palace in Gurugram to meet Timur Ali Khan exclusively. Pictures of her together with Taimur and Kareena Kapoor have come on social media. The Spanish teacher said he finally got a chance to meet his Spanish student.

Timur with teacher

Kareena with teacher

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan often go out for a walk with the younger Nawab Timur and attract people to his side. Alana Kareena and Saif keep sharing Timur’s paintings and other activities on social media.

Kareena Kapoor in Delhi with Family

Let’s say that Kareena Kapoor is spending time with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur in Delhi after the shooting of her upcoming film Lal Singh Chadha. The film stars Aamir Khan alongside Kareena Kapoor.