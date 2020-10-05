According to reports, Spanish teacher Ashlyn S. Jolly has visited Pataudi Palace in Gurugram to meet Timur Ali Khan exclusively. Pictures of her together with Taimur and Kareena Kapoor have come on social media. The Spanish teacher said he finally got a chance to meet his Spanish student.
Saif and Kareena keep giving updates of Taimur
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan often go out for a walk with the younger Nawab Timur and attract people to his side. Alana Kareena and Saif keep sharing Timur’s paintings and other activities on social media.
Kareena Kapoor in Delhi with Family
Let’s say that Kareena Kapoor is spending time with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur in Delhi after the shooting of her upcoming film Lal Singh Chadha. The film stars Aamir Khan alongside Kareena Kapoor.
