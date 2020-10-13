Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor is very active on social media and she often shares photos and videos. The actress is currently in Delhi with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor has shared a picture of Taimur playing cricket which is catching everyone’s attention. You will say that after seeing Timur’s courage, he is on the path of his grandfather and legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture on Instagram

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture on her Instagram account on Tuesday. In this, Timur is busy playing cricket. He is seen batting with a large size bat in his hand. Kareena Kapoor wrote with this picture, ‘Is there any place in IPL? I can also play. ‘ There was a line of comets on the post of the actress.



Upcoming movies by Kareena Kapoor

Talking about the workfront, Kareena Kapoor has started shooting for her upcoming film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’ with Aamir Khan. Kareena Kapoor has a 45-day schedule in Delhi. Apart from this film, she will be seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer film ‘Takht’.

Kareena Kapoor’s special thought on the film set

Please tell that Kareena Kapoor is going to become a second mother. Filmmakers are taking necessary precautions on the set, keeping in mind their pregnancy. According to reports, Aamir Khan has instructed everyone to take extra precautions on the film set.