Kareena Kapoor shared a picture on her Instagram account on Tuesday. In this, Timur is busy playing cricket. He is seen batting with a large size bat in his hand. Kareena Kapoor wrote with this picture, ‘Is there any place in IPL? I can also play. ‘ There was a line of comets on the post of the actress.
Upcoming movies by Kareena Kapoor
Talking about the workfront, Kareena Kapoor has started shooting for her upcoming film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’ with Aamir Khan. Kareena Kapoor has a 45-day schedule in Delhi. Apart from this film, she will be seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer film ‘Takht’.
Kareena Kapoor’s special thought on the film set
Please tell that Kareena Kapoor is going to become a second mother. Filmmakers are taking necessary precautions on the set, keeping in mind their pregnancy. According to reports, Aamir Khan has instructed everyone to take extra precautions on the film set.
