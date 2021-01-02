Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan remains very active on social media. From her Instagram account, she often keeps posting pictures of her son Taimur on social media. Kareena Kapoor has shared a picture on the media on the birthday of Taimur Ali Khan’s best friend Ranveer. In this picture, Timur Ali Khan and his friend Ranveer can be seen having fun.

Timur did pout

Kareena Kapoor posted a picture on Instagram Story and wished her a happy birthday. With this, he wrote that ‘Tim is missing you, come back soon.’ Tim can be seen sitting and chilling with his best friend Ranveer in the picture revealed in Insta Story. At the same time, Timur can be seen pouting like Kareena Kapoor.

Kareena shared photo

At the same time, before this, Kareena shared a very cute picture of Taimur with Inaya on social media. In this picture, Inaya and Timur can be seen bathing in a kiddie pool in the house. Earlier, before the new year, she had posted a picture with her husband Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena is doing pregnancy pleasure

Please tell that these days Kareena Kapoor Khan is pregnant and is enjoying her pregnancy. At the same time, he will be seen in his upcoming film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. The film will be released on the occasion of Christmas this year, in which actor Aamir Khan will be playing an important role with him.

