Taimur Ali Khan, son of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, remains in the limelight with his photos. Many photos and videos of Taimur Ali Khan on social media are fiercely viral. Recently, a photo of Taimur Ali Khan is drawing everyone’s attention on social media. In this photo, Timur Ali Khan is seen with his sister Inaaya Khemu. Often the two are seen playing together. But this time Taimur is seen teaching his sister something.

Let me tell you, in the photo, Timur Ali Khan is seen in Inaya doing exercises in the bath tub. Both seem quite cute together. It would not be wrong to say that Timur Ali Khan is very much aware of fitness since childhood. Taimur and Inaya are seen doing exercise with one hand. This photo is becoming quite viral on social media. Also, the fans are giving a lot of reaction to this photo. This photo has received more than 3,000 views and likes so far.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is going to give birth to her second child soon. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in her upcoming film Lal Singh Chadha. With this, Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the lead character in his upcoming film Bhoot Police and Adipurush.