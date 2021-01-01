Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan is ready for 2021. Taimur Ali Khan’s mother Kareena Kapoor shared a cute photo of her son on social media. In this picture, he is seen with his cousin Inaya. Sharing a picture of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaya, Kareena Kapoor wrote in the caption, ‘We are ready for 2021’. In this picture, Taimur Ali Khan and Inaya are seen in the indoor pool. Fans are also liking this picture of Timur very much. One user wrote, ‘We are ready for your great photos even in 2021’.

Earlier on Thursday, New Year Party was organized by Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan on New Year’s Eve. Photos of this party were also shared by Kareena Kapoor in the story of her Instagram account. Kareena Kapoor, who is going to be the mother of her second child in March, often shares cute pictures of son Taimur Ali Khan on social media. Recently, on the occasion of Christmas, when she went to the luncheon organized by the Kapoor family, Saif and Taimur Ali Khan with them were seen removing masks for the picture.

Kareena Kapoor, who returned from a holiday in Himachal Pradesh in December, still shared a lot of pictures with her son. In Dharamshala, Kareena Kapoor’s husband Saif Ali Khan was busy shooting for his upcoming film Bhoot Police, while Kareena Kapoor was spending holidays with him. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were also with her on this occasion.

Kareena Kapoor often shares pictures of her personal life on social media. Recently, Kareena Kapoor announced the launch of a book about her pregnancy experience. Kareena shared the cover page of the book on Instagram.