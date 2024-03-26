Small 'backlash' of the flueven among vulnerable people who were vaccinated at the beginning of the season “and who now have decreasing vaccination coverage. It is the effect of the prolongation, over time, of the influenza epidemic. In these times it is normally the climate that helps keep seasonal ailments away, but these sudden changes in temperatures are favoring viruses more than us humans“. This is what Silvestro Scotti, national secretary of the Federation of general practitioners (Fimmg), told Adnkronos Salute.

In family doctors' offices, he reports, “we are recording a new increase in calls for viral respiratory diseases, including influenza. The risk is the involvement of the most fragile, even vaccinated, due to the drop in immunity coverage, physiological after a certain period. Normally, however, vaccination 'holds' until March because then we rely on the good weather. This year we see a long duration.”

For Scotti, in addition to the infection and its risks, there is another danger to face for those who fall ill when vaccination coverage is reduced. “Patients in this case tell me: 'I got sick even though I was vaccinated, so there's no point in doing it'. Convincing them to get vaccinated the following year becomes more difficult.”

The prevalent viruses

“Since the beginning of the season, type A influenza viruses are largely prevalent (94%) compared to type B viruses and belong mostly to the H1N1pdm09 subtype” they explain in the bulletins. Among the samples tested positive since the start of surveillance, 19% are positive for Sars-CoV-2, 17% for Rsv (respiratory syncytial virus ), 35% for influenza A and 10% for Rhinovirus, while the remainder tested positive for other respiratory viruses. Among the samples analyzed in the last 7 days under examination, 3.7% tested positive for Rsv, 0 .7% for Sars-CoV-2 and the remaining for other respiratory viruses including Rhinovirus, Metapneumovirus, human Coronaviruses other than Covid, Adenovirus, parainfluenza viruses and Bocavirus.