Developers Odd Bug Studio and publisher United Label have announced the postponement of Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of WinterPreviously scheduled for a release later this year, this two-dimensional action game’s new launch window is set for the month of February 2025on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

The announcement was accompanied by a new gameplay trailer, showcasing some of the bosses and monsters that populate the unforgiving world of Tails of Iron. You can check it out in the player below.