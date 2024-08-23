Developers Odd Bug Studio and publisher United Label have announced the postponement of Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of WinterPreviously scheduled for a release later this year, this two-dimensional action game’s new launch window is set for the month of February 2025on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.
The announcement was accompanied by a new gameplay trailer, showcasing some of the bosses and monsters that populate the unforgiving world of Tails of Iron. You can check it out in the player below.
What we know about Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter
Sequel to Odd Bug Studio’s popular 2D action RPG, Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter retains the mechanics of the original game. Players are immersed in a dark-fantasy medieval world inhabited by anthropomorphic mice, where they must face intense and violent fighting. To survive, it will be essential to parry, dodge and attack enemies with spectacular combos.
The story follows Arlo, a warrior mouse and the heir to the Warden of the Wastes, who must defeat the Dark Wings, an ancient evil and bloodthirsty entity. To do so, Arlo embarks on an adventure through the northern kingdoms of Random, facing various monstrosities and difficult challenges.
