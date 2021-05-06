The shops for sewing knickers and gowns closed their doors to customers more than a week before Eid al-Fitr, because they were satisfied with customers ’requests, as a result of the intense demand for detailing knickers and gowns in preparation for the Eid, which prompted the shops to hang (closed) banners to limit the reception of customers, as the sewing shops witnessed A 30% recovery during Ramadan, as a result of the overwhelming response from customers.

The owners of sewing shops, Abdul Majeed Shaheen, Raouf Abdullah and Habib Adel, told “Emirates Today”: “The sewing shops witnessed a remarkable turnout by citizens and residents to make knits and gowns in preparation for Eid al-Fitr, which led to the revival of the sewing market since the beginning of the blessed Ramadan. ».

And they explained that «the turnout for customizing couches and gowns has increased by 30%», pointing out that they have stopped receiving any new orders 10 days before the blessed Eid Al Fitr, and closed their stores temporarily to limit the reception of customers.

They pointed out that the closing of the shops comes to complete the details of customers’ requests in a timely manner, as orders are delivered two days before or on the night of the blessed Eid al-Fitr, adding that they “work continuously to meet customers’ requests and finish them without delay. ”

And they mentioned that «the prices of kandir ranged between 140 and 180 dirhams, depending on the quality of the fabric and its quality, while the prices of the gowns ranged between 220 and 3000 dirhams, depending on the shape of the embroidery and the quality of the cloth», pointing to the great demand for detailing knickers and gowns in Ramadan in preparation for the Eid, especially in the shops. That conducted offers and discounts during the first week of Ramadan, which included detailing three kandora in exchange for a fourth free kandora.

They explained that «the promotional offers help large families to benefit from the discounts, as some families are looking for sewing shops that offer offers, where families separate more than 15 kandoras to take advantage of the free kandoras that come with the promotional offers, and to reduce the financial costs for them», pointing out that the matter is It does not stop at the purchase of clothes, as the market for supplies accompanying chandeliers and gowns such as slippers, ghutra and headband is booming, in addition to the revival of the perfume market.

They added that «the seasons of religious holidays and national and family events contribute to revitalizing the sewing market, despite the damages caused by the (Corona) pandemic to all sectors,» noting that the sewing shops began to recover with the beginning of the month of Ramadan and the entry of the blessed Eid al-Fitr, and sewing shops are expected to witness More activity next Eid Al-Adha, and during the summer vacation with the beginning of the seasons for weddings and weddings.





