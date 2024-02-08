Which robotic technology is best suited to treating a single pathology, in which type of patient and of what age? This question is answered by 'Fit for Medical Robotics', a project coordinated by the CNR with the collaboration of 24 partners including universities and research centres, IRCCS and industrial entities, which has as its main objective to scientifically demonstrate what is the most effective use of a technology robotics within the patient's rehabilitation process, with the same precision with which today we are able to prescribe a drug. One year after its launch – we read in a note released by the National Research Council and the Campus Biomedico University Hospital of Rome, at the forefront of the Fit4MedRob project – the researchers took stock of the first results and showed some of the technologies that will populate health facilities.

Today, robots for rehabilitation, exoskeletons for assistance, upper and lower limb prostheses, wearable sensors and artificial intelligence algorithms for communication and interaction with machines, augmented and virtual reality systems for facilitate interaction with technology – the note lists – are the subject of advanced research, but still used in single centers within small experimental studies which offer the first encouraging results, but do not allow the clinical effectiveness to be systematically analyzed of these technologies.

For the first time in Italy, research on advanced technologies for rehabilitation and treatment synergistically connects engineers and clinicians within more than 50 different studies, with over 2 thousand patients involved in more than 25 facilities throughout Italy. The clinical and research centers and the companies involved, led by the Cnr with the Campus Biomedico University and the Don Gnocchi Foundation, operate together thanks to a loan of 126 million euros made available as part of the Plan complementary to the Pnrr by the Ministry of the University and Research.

“In this first year we first of all reversed the direction – recalls Loredana Zollo, full professor of Bioengineering and dean of the Faculty of Engineering of the Campus Biomedico University – We moved from a very fragmented context, characterized by many small clinical studies distributed throughout the national territory with small numbers of patients, to a new scenario characterized by a synergistic and collaborative vision between dozens of clinical and research centers, universities and companies to build the scientific base necessary to demonstrate the effectiveness of emerging robotic technologies, in a perspective of complete rationalization of their use in healthcare facilities based on the needs of the individual patient”. The “great challenge that the project faces – adds Zollo – is to be able to demonstrate that robotic technologies can effectively provide support to the entire treatment path, from prevention to home care, showing for which phase of the rehabilitation process the specific technology is most effective, for which pathologies, for which type of patients and which age groups. Furthermore, by identifying the limits of existing technologies, it is designing the hardware and software components of the future generation of robots”.

It is “a revolutionary project as it places the person at the centre: robotic technologies become the means through which to develop innovative solutions to overcome vulnerability and fragility, improve the quality of life of patients and caregivers, promote greater social inclusion – he underlines Maria Chiara Carrozza, president of the Cnr – In this first year of activity, the broad public-private partnership, led by the Cnr, has brought together scholars committed to putting research and technology at the service of the well-being of humanity”.

Among the “most important challenges of our time – highlights Maria Cristina Messa, scientific director of the Don Gnocchi Foundation – is that of long-term care and assistance using technologies and digitalisation in the best possible way. The Fit4MedRob project is a development plan based on scientific research, which, by systematizing numerous research and assistance centres, finds the critical mass to be able to direct the future development and appropriate use of robotics in the healthcare sector. In a center like the Don Gnocchi Foundation, traditionally dedicated to care of the most fragile subjects also through scientific research, the project allows not only to acquire new knowledge underlying the rehabilitation process, but also to be able to spread advanced treatment methods throughout the territory, reaching all those who need them”.

“The synergy that has been created between the partners is the true driving force of a project that has set itself an ambitious objective: to imprint a decisive change of direction on current rehabilitation and care models aimed at patients of all ages through the use of new technologies robotic and digital”, remarks Christian Cipriani, full professor of Industrial Bioengineering at the Sant'Anna High School and scientific director of the project.

Fit4MedRob, coordinated by the Cnr, sees the participation of 24 other partners including 10 universities and research centres, 11 Irccs or clinical centers and 3 industrial entities: Cnr, Orthopedic Traumatological Care SpA, Don Carlo Gnocchi Foundation, Mondino Foundation, University Polyclinic Foundation Biomedical Campus, Stella Maris Foundation, Maugeri scientific clinical institutes, Gaslini Institute, Italian Institute of Technology, Eugenio Medea of ​​the 'La Nostra Famiglia' Association, Inail, Inail Prosthetic Center of Vigorso di Budrio, San Martino Polyclinic, Sant'Anna High School , Campus Biomedico University of Rome, the Universities of Florence, Genoa, Modena and Reggio Emilia, Naples Federico II, of Pisa, Pavia and Siena, Congregation of Nursing Sisters of the Addolorata Villa Beretta – Valduce Hospital, Eustema SpA, Item Oxygen Srl , Tecnobody srl