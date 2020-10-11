W.If you still have doubts that the future of the automobile will be electric or that it will have to be due to political requirements, take a look at the announcement from Mercedes-Benz this week. The luxury brand under the sign of the star now follows the “Electric First” strategy. In addition to the semi-serious derivatives of the A-, B-, V- and T-Class, this directly means four new electric vehicles that are based on their own Electric Vehicle Architecture. The electric S-Class under the name EQS will begin in 2021, Mercedes promises a range of 700 kilometers according to the standard. The EQE, EQS-SUV and EQE-SUV are to follow. The sub-brands AMG, Maybach and G are also electrified. Based on a second electric platform, the Mercedes Modular Architecture for compact and medium-sized vehicles, further models will be available from 2025.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

According to its Chairman of the Board of Management Ola Källenius, Daimler will shift even more resources into electric drives and invest in technology to increase range and efficiency. The next generation of electric motors is developed in-house. Of course, Daimler knows what Tesla boss Elon Musk reported the week before on his battery day: Tesla is working on a new battery technology that should be cheaper and more powerful. Because so far, cars with batteries have been expensive, only for the upper class, the charging times are too long and the range for use as a first car is too short. The inventor of the automobile is of course aware of this, and so one has to attach a timestamp of a few years to the announcements from Daimler and those from Tesla. But the goal has been set, Källenius will be measured against it: In a technology program with the auspicious name Vision EQXX, cross-functional teams in Stuttgart are to develop new materials and production processes as quickly as possible to readiness for series production, supported by specialists from Formula 1, in which Mercedes is known to be the competition drives into the ground.

It is doubtful that this strategy is due solely to technical convictions, even under the assumption that the Swede Källenius thinks even greener than other heads of industry. To classify it helps to take a look at the business section of this newspaper. At the beginning of the week there was a study by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy to be read, which among the subsidies of a whopping 21.7 billion euros classified as damaging to the economy as a whole also includes the 850 million euros for promoting electric mobility. “We are not concerned with criticizing electromobility per se, but rather with criticizing the creation of funding, in which the state assumes knowledge that it cannot have by choosing a future technology,” complains the author of the study. And the editor responsible for economics in the FAZ puts the framework in a comment: “There are good reasons to reduce the subsidies. In Germany, as in Europe, things are unfortunately going in the wrong direction. “

Possibly in technology too, there is collateral damage. Of all things, the small car brand Smart, predestined for (electric) city traffic, is no longer mentioned in the Daimler strategy.