NAfter the holiday is before the holiday, we would like to issue a travel warning. And that’s how it happened: A registered letter fluttered into the house of the unsuspecting author, a lawyer Mag. Helmut Gruber from Spittal an der Drau threatened to sue. The addressee’s car disturbed his client’s property in Treffling because it turned in their private driveway. So comparable to the shameful act of looking through someone else’s window, the damage caused by the action is estimated at 80 euros by the disturbed. Makes 255.10 euros with legal fees and expenses.

The alleged delinquent is not aware of any guilt, he has not been to Austria for years. The car registered in his name did, and a few young people from the family were driving it. In response to the corresponding statement, the lawyer sends us a photo as evidence that shows the car, together with the instruction that the owner is obliged under Austrian law to name the troublemaker – meanwhile, the driver is adorned with a thick black bar who it was remains in the dark.

* * *

Now we don’t know whether Mr. Gruber has to earn his living with such nonsense. What is known, however, is that our neighbors in the south-east are not quite so particular about the rule of law. There, for example, the police are allowed to assess speeding violations, and owner liability applies. With the result that innocent people can be punished. A quick search reveals that even in Austria there are courts that do not even accept such a case because no recognizable damage has occurred, such as would be caused by the delivery of a private parking space. But you can’t rely on it. If you want to avoid the circumstance associated with a procedure, you pay.

The path is a dead end, the place invites you to turn around. The suspicion arises that this is exactly why the camera is installed there. Rip off seems to be a business model, similar cases are increasing on the net. What can you do? We just don’t go to Treffling anymore. Or preferably not at all in a country where something like this is possible.