W.e tell you, dear readers, a secret of the FAZ. Since it is also your FAZ, you can take a look behind the scenes. EG 51 namely, that is our gateway to freedom. Our employer has long been offering corona tests in the room, set up voluntarily and free of charge for employees. We didn’t have to strike, occupy the street or vote for the SPD, the management simply decided and did it. Apparently, politicians no longer trust companies to take on such personal responsibility; the whole week there was talk of coercion and punishment and unscrupulous journeymen. “The occupational safety authorities can enforce compliance with all requirements of the ordinance in individual cases through official orders,” said Hubertus Heil’s Ministry of Labor. Violations could be punished with a fine of up to 30,000 euros.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

After all, Germany is at the top in terms of mistrust in entrepreneurship and entrepreneurship. Not once did we hear this week that the best weapon against Corona would be a vaccination offensive, something positive, something that gives a perspective. We look longingly at the pubs in England and at our threatened summer vacation in Mallorca. Why don’t all general practitioners vaccinate? According to reports, such a doctor should be able to handle syringes halfway. But we have no idea about politics and health, so we prefer to limit ourselves to technology and engines. There was neither a diesel gate nor a speed limit gate this week, simply no car gate at all. This is bitter for prohibition fetishists who like to keep the grubby soup simmering here. But that will be fine, the federal election is approaching.