Taiko No Tatsujin, a music video game franchise that looks back on decades of success in Japan, has found its home on the Nintendo Switch. After all, what you have to do in the game is very simple: hit a drum in time with the music. In the case of Switch, the two separate controllers can act as sticks, but you can also control everything with a classic pad, or even better with a drum peripheral specially created for the game. Compared to past episodes, this new adventure of Don-Chan in Omiko City brings with it fewer side activities, but much more substance. Not only has the online and multiplayer sector been enriched with tasty news between ranked and non-ranked matches, but thanks to a subscription pass it is possible to access the entire history of songs published in Taiko No Tatsujin, for a total of 582 songs. The base pack defends itself, with 76 songs available at launch.

Taiko No Tatsujin is certainly the most Japanese video game saga to reach the West, and Bandai Namco leaves it exactly as it is, simply translated (this time also into Italian) in the texts on the screen. It goes without saying that, with the amount of Japanese songs from anime, video games, TV series and pop stars it contains, it could appear intended only for true fans. However, it would be a mistake not to give it a chance, now that it arrives in the most complete version ever, at least here. Because with its simple mechanics and irresistible characters, it’s a perfect party game to share, and an excellent rhythm challenge for all lovers of video games to music.

Format: Switches publisher: Bandai Namco Developer: Bandai Namco Games Vote: 8/10