Bandai Namco announced that Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festivaltheir music and rhythm title based on taiko or Japanese drums, will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. This is how it will go on sale on November 7, 2024.

Previously, this video game could only be played on Nintendo Switch, where it was released in September 2022. As expected, this adaptation will have a series of new features to take advantage of the new systems.

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival will support a frame rate of 120 fps, which is happening for the first time. Other additions include new collaborative songs and mini-characters, which will be exclusive to these new versions.

We Recommend: Review: One Piece Odyssey does not represent the essence and humor of the saga.

A demo is available to familiarize players with the game. It can be downloaded from the PlayStation and Xbox stores, as well as via Steam.

Fountain: Bandai Namco.

The full version of Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival will include 76 songs from the start. Additional songs will also be available through the Taiko Music Pass. This is a paid subscription service that offers access to over 700 songs.

In addition to the standard edition, there will be a digital version called The Setlist Edition. This includes the base game plus some music collections that are sure to be quite popular.

◤#TaikonoTatsujin: Rhythm Festival

Will be available on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and STEAM® on November 7!✨◢ For the first time in home-release, the game supports 120 FPS! Look forward to new platform-exclusive collab songs and mini characters~🎵 pic.twitter.com/fV8YE3vhXX — Taiko no Tatsujin (@taiko_en) August 26, 2024

In this case we are referring to the Anime Songs Collection with nine songs; Pops Collection, with 14; and Vocaloid Songs Collection, with nine. But these three packages can be purchased separately for Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival.

Players who pre-order this title will receive as a gift the Namco Game Music Pack with five songs from titles such as Ridge Racer Type 4, Klonoa 2, Mr Driller Drill Land and Tales of the Abyss.

Fountain: Bandai Namco.

Hori will release drum-shaped controllers for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions, which will be backwards compatible with the PC version. Other relevant and recent news about Bandai Namco are in relation to Bleach: Rebirth of Souls and Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.

Apart from Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google News so as not to miss any.