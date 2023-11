Taiko no Tatsujin RHYTHM CONNECT is available today in Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Makau as a free-to-play title for iOS and Android devices. There are over 800 playable songs and four difficulty levels available in the game.

Below we can see the launch trailer.

Taiko no Tatsujin RHYTHM CONNECT – Launch Trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu