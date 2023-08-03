BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces a new iteration for the saga of Taiko no Tatsujinthis time for mobile devices iOS And android and compatible with the messaging app LINE. It’s about Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Connectcurrently only planned for some Asian countries such as Japan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macao and Thailand.

The game will support English, Japanese and Traditional Chinese languages, will be a free-to-play title with microtransactions and does not yet have a release date.

They will be available inside 600 songs playable for free. Below is the announcement trailer and the main theme of the game.

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Connect – Announce Trailer

Triangle: Rhythm Connect

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu