BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announced that Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! For Nintendo Switch it will no longer be on sale starting next year November 30th. The main motivation would be to solely push the sales of its successor, Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival for the same console.

Additional content will still be available on the eShop after the main game is discontinued. Everyone who purchased the DLC will be able to re-download them even after the game is removed from the digital store.

The company’s statements: “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all our customers who have purchased or played the title and kindly ask for your understanding in this regard.”

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu