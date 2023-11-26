At the moment we are going through an era of Star Wars in which a lot is being experimented, given that we can see series that have already been consolidated as Mandalorianbut also in previous months it was launched Ahsoka, which not everyone liked equally. And now, new statements have come out from Taika Waititi film director who, although many do not remember it, will make a film focused on this universe of laser guns and lightsabers.

Through a new interview, the director of Thor: Love and Thunder about his approach to the franchise, as some mention that he will follow the conventional path that is followed in all projects in the galaxy far away. Given this, he has answered something that perhaps was not seen coming, but that may also make some sense because his films take a very different direction, something that has been seen in works such as Jojo Rabit or his own thor.

Here is his comment:

It’s going to make people angry.

This is the synopsis of the latest work by Waititi in the world of Marvel:

Thor: Love and Thunder picks up the action after the events that occurred in Avengers: Endgame. The god of thunder decides to retire and leave the life of a superhero behind. After abandoning New Asgard and leaving it in the hands of his dear friend Valkyrie, Thor leaves with the Guardians of the Galaxy on a journey that leads him to consider his life and his own existence.

For now, the date is unknown. Taika Waititi will bring your tape Star Wars.

Editor’s note: We definitely have to give a different touch to Star Wars, but let’s hope it doesn’t have the absurd levels of comedy like those of the latest Thor films. We will surely see the first trailer in the next Celebration of the franchise.