WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The US government believes the World Trade Organization (WTO) has a “very important role” to play in the context of US concerns over China’s failure to adhere to global trade rules , said on Monday the US Trade Representative, Katherine Tai.

At an event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Tai said the US will continue to work on reforming the global trade body.

“We also need to be nimble and…think outside the box about how we can be effective in dealing with the trade concerns that we’ve been struggling to deal with with China,” she said.

(Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal)

The Tai post says that the US government supports the WTO and that the organization has an important role in the context of China, which first appeared in ISTOÉ MONEY.