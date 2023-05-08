His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, affirmed that the UAE is a global platform for drawing a map of the future of emergencies and crises.

On the occasion of the Emergency and Crisis Management Summit, which will start its work tomorrow in Abu Dhabi under the auspices of His Highness and organized by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, His Highness said: “We are pleased to welcome all Arab and international participants, experts, specialists and researchers to the Emergency and Crisis Management Summit” Abu Dhabi 2023, which will constitute their participation, discussions and contributions in the sessions The summit is a valuable addition to very important themes and topics that will contribute to achieving the main objectives of the summit and shaping the future of the global emergency and crisis management system.”

His Highness added: “We aspire that the Emergency and Crisis Management Summit 2023 achieves its goals in unifying global efforts in emergency and crisis management, and we affirm that we are in the UAE and under the directives of the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, keen to enhance cooperation And international integration and joint action in various fields, including crisis and emergency management, and we place this at the top of our priorities and strategic plans.

His Highness affirmed that based on the keenness of the wise leadership to ensure the provision of community safety and security, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority has been keen for many years to provide an integrated experience in which all state institutions participate, with the aim of developing a comprehensive national system that includes proactive strategies, plans and perceptions, and studied equipment to deal with crises and disasters. different.

His Highness added, “We also stress the importance of professional dealing and coordinating readiness among the international community to confront transboundary risks and disasters, which is one of the important topics that the summit will address, as the many experiences in the past years provided us with lessons and lessons that environmental or health risks and other threats can spread quickly.” To many countries around the world if they are not dealt with simultaneously by uniting global efforts and taking practical and decisive measures.

His Highness said, “The UAE has always been a pioneer in humanitarian work and is always keen to extend a helping hand to provide humanitarian aid and provide emergency relief materials to those affected by crises and disasters to the needy in various parts of the world, which contributes to consolidating the UAE’s leading position in various arenas of humanitarian work at the two levels.” regional and international.

His Highness pointed out that we are the children of one planet, all of its countries and peoples may be exposed to risks and disasters that nature imposes on them on the one hand, or that they are man-made on the other hand, which requires us all to join hands to proactively address these problems in order to preserve the lives and safety of our children and future generations, to be That solidarity and cooperation between governments and their international institutions and bodies is necessary.

His Highness affirmed: “We in the UAE realize the importance of looking forward and preparing for the future, especially in the field of managing emergencies, crises and disasters, the consequences of which may affect human life, which comes at the top of our priorities, and from this standpoint, we are keen to make all efforts to improve the human element and provide the necessities of life.” Generous and safe for all residents of this good land, paving the way for preserving the future of future generations that could be affected by the risks of environmental, social or political crises and disasters.

His Highness added, “We look forward to seeing the Emergency and Crisis Management Summit – Abu Dhabi 2023 achieve its desired goals and objectives, which would contribute to raising international readiness to anticipate future risks and threats as a whole. With integration and compatibility to international levels that bring the world together in light of the various threats that rule over us all, and to join hands together to link the world with one language and one goals that seek the security and stability of man and the planet as a whole.