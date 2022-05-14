His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, affirmed that the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (may God protect him) as President of the State confirms the depth of the confidence of the Supreme Council of the Union and the people of the Emirates in His Highness’ leadership of the country’s march towards a new stage of progress, development and prosperity.

His Highness said that we pledge allegiance to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and pledge to him loyalty and sincerity to our giving country in order to continue the path of prosperity and development, and to achieve prosperity and well-being for our people. The UAE will remain under the leadership of His Highness as an address of will, ambition and leadership.

His Highness added, “We congratulate His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and we ask God Almighty to grant him success in continuing the path of goodness and giving to the UAE and its people.”