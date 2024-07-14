His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor, congratulated the UAE government on its new formation.

His Highness wrote on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter): “My sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and guidance to the UAE government with its new formation, which reflects the vision of the wise leadership and its continuous approach to developing government work and providing it with leaders capable of achieving aspirations and reaching goals.”

His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan added: “The UAE is moving forward with the wisdom of its leadership and the determination of its people towards a brighter and more prosperous future.”