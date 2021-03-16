Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain region, congratulated the rational leadership and the people of the Emirates “the year of fifty”, affirming that the UAE receives fifty new ones with minds that see the future and hands that create it.

His Highness said, in a tweet on His Highness’s official account on “Twitter”: “We congratulate our wise leadership and the people of the Emirates for the fiftieth year… fifty years of the achievements that the world has witnessed. A human-based building and superior development based on the roots of a solid heritage … We welcome fifty new ones with minds that see the future and hands that make it. ”