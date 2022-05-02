His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Ain region, performed this morning the Eid Al-Fitr prayer at the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mosque in the city of Al Ain. The prayer was performed alongside His Highness.. Sheikh Hazza bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Under-Secretary of the Court of the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain region, Sheikh Diab bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Sheikh Zayed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Director of the Ruler’s Representative Office in the Al Ain region, and Sheikh Zayed bin Hazza Al Nahyan, and a number of of those responsible. His Highness listened to the Eid sermon, during which the imam and preacher of the mosque stressed that Islam called for acquaintance, solidarity and harmony, and that the differentiation between people is only by piety, noble morals and the virtues of values. He pointed out that acquaintance yields harmony, and this is the case of the believer getting acquainted and harmonious. Through harmony, rapprochement between people and cooperation between peoples is achieved, efforts are combined, energies are integrated and experiences are united in the reconstruction of the earth and the construction of its civilization. To achieve peace and spread harmony. And the imam and preacher of the mosque indicated that one of the forms of acquaintance is spreading peace and treating people with good morals.. He said that among the perfection of faith and perfect piety and charity is that we fill our homes with joy, connect the kinship, and do good to the poor and needy, and that we bring joy to orphans, widows, and the needy on this happy day.