His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Ain region, confirmed that choosing Sultan Al Neyadi to become the first Arab astronaut to spend six months on the International Space Station is a step that calls for pride in the people of the Emirates.

His Highness said through his official account on Twitter: “Choosing the distinguished son of the Emirates, Sultan Al Neyadi, to become the first Arab astronaut to spend six months at the International Space Station, is a step that calls for pride in the people of the Emirates, and consolidates its experience and presence in the world.”