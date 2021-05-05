Al-Ain (Al-Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain region, praised the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their brothers, Their Highnesses, the rulers of the Emirates, to our armed forces and to provide all capabilities until it became a modern armed force with qualitative capabilities and equipped with the latest advanced defense systems that we are proud of among the countries of the world.

In a speech on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the unification of the armed forces, His Highness said that the decision to unify the armed forces on the sixth of May 1976 approved by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and the members of the Federation’s Supreme Council under one flag and leadership represents an important stage in consolidating The foundations of the Union, strengthening its blessed march and removing the barriers that may stand in the process of the complete integration of all the institutions of the Union, and the decision to unify the armed forces came in response to the vision of the founding fathers and the hopes and aspirations of our dear people to merge the armed forces under one leadership, to be an impregnable fence that protects and defends the homeland and the citizen.

He added that the celebration of our valiant armed forces today of the 45th anniversary of the “year of fifty” is an occasion in which we extend our thanks and appreciation to the founding fathers who, with their wise vision and their serious and relentless endeavor, were able to deepen the roots of unity among the people of the Emirates through the decision to unify the armed forces that were the protector of the triumphant march, over the decades. The past five, God willing, will remain in the covenant during the coming decades.

He emphasized that the 45th anniversary of the unification of our armed forces is an occasion in which we are proud of the achievements made during the past five decades, so that our dear country has become comparable to the countries of the developed world in all fields, and has even surpassed many of these countries in a number of economic and development indicators, thanks to the wise visions of our leadership. Rationalization and the aspirations of our honorable people, as well as thanks to our armed forces that believed in sacrifice in order to defend peace and stability, protect national achievements and defend our dear homeland.

His Highness indicated that the celebration of the Armed Forces Day is an occasion to emphasize that it is a strong fence that protects the country and its development achievements, and it is also an occasion to emphasize the noble principles and values ​​on which it has been based since its unification in order to be a champion and helper for all brothers and friends and that it always strives to achieve security. And stability in the region and the world.

At the end of his speech, His Highness expressed his thanks and appreciation to all the heroes of the armed forces who perform the tasks entrusted to them at the national and regional levels with all professionalism and distinction, as well as their loyalty to their leadership and their homeland, asking the Almighty to preserve them and restore this memory with goodness and blessings, and to pay their footsteps and have mercy on our martyrs. The righteous.