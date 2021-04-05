Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain region, witnessed the inauguration of the historic and ancient “Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan House,” after its rehabilitation, to turn it into the most recent community cultural center in Al Ain.

Tahnoon bin Muhammad in conversation with Sorour bin Muhammad and Ahmed bin Surur Al Dhahiri during the opening

The opening was attended by His Highness Sheikh Surur bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Hazza bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Under-Secretary of the Court of the Ruler’s Representative in the Al-Ain region, Sheikh Dhiab bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan Executive Director of the Office of Martyrs’ Families in the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Zayed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director of the Office of the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain Region, Sheikh Zayed bin Hazza Al Nahyan, Sheikh Ahmed bin Surour Al Dhaheri, and His Excellency Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.



His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, during his tour of the house project, accompanied by the attendees, listened to an explanation from the people in charge of the house project about the steps that were taken in the implementation of the restoration and rehabilitation of the building, and the mechanism of the project.



The Mohammed bin Khalifa House is considered one of the most important architectural landmarks in the modern history of Abu Dhabi. The house is located within Al Ain’s cultural sites listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. It stands tall as a living witness to the development of the social, historical and architectural traditions of the United Arab Emirates.



The house was built between the thirties and sixties of the twentieth century, which is the era that brings together the architectural styles that emerged as a result of the economic influence after the discovery of oil and its commercial production. The house also represents a symbol of societal development and a model in which traditional architectural styles are mixed with modern building materials and technologies.



And Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan (1909-1979), made great contributions to the community of Al Ain and the United Arab Emirates more broadly.



His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “The reopening of the Mohammed bin Khalifa House is a prominent cultural achievement for Al Ain and its community, which is one of the oldest in the Emirates, given the great cultural and architectural importance of this distinguished house. Another in the department’s journey towards reviving Abu Dhabi’s past for a new era, providing a modern space that meets the needs of all segments of society. Preserving our common heritage is essential in our institutional mission, in a way that guarantees preserving the importance of our traditions and our cultural heritage and passing it on to future generations. ”



Tahnoun bin Mohammed: I am proud of the house of my parents, Muhammad bin Khalifa

His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Muhammad Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain region, expressed his pride and pride in the house of his father, Sheikh Muhammad bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, noting that he was one of the great men of his time, and contributed by hand and mind in the process of establishing the state.

His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan said in a tweet on his Twitter account: “I look with pride at the house of the parents of Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, and it has become one of the landmarks available for generations to enhance their knowledge of the history of their glorious homeland.”



His Highness added: “God bless his soul, he was one of the great men of his time, accompanied the founding leader Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul, and he contributed hand and mind in the process of establishing our beloved country.”