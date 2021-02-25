Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Muhammad Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al-Ain region, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, and the brotherly Kuwaiti people, on the occasion of the 60th National Day of the sisterly State of Kuwait. Hoping God Almighty to perpetuate stability and generosity in Kuwait.

