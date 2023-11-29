His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, confirmed that Martyr’s Day, which falls on the 30th of November every year, is an occasion to commemorate the nation’s martyrs who sacrificed their lives to defend its land, sovereignty, and stability, and an occasion to enhance the values ​​of loyalty and belonging and instill the spirit of sacrifice in the souls of younger generations. So that this dear country remains proud, an oasis of security and stability, and a strong support for our brothers and friends.

His Highness said in his speech on this national occasion that Martyr’s Day is an opportunity to commemorate the martyrs of duty and honor them for the great sacrifices they have made and made in order to defend the nation, its capabilities and its achievements, which we are proud of and boast of among the peoples and developed countries of the world. It is also an opportunity to extend verses of thanks and appreciation to the families of the nation. Our honorable martyrs and the cadres of our armed forces are the nation’s shield and fortified fortress.

His Highness added that the great attention, care and prestige given by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Office, and their brothers, Their Highnesses, Members of the Supreme Council of the Federation, Rulers of the Emirates, to the nation’s martyrs, their families, and their families. It is a tribute to them for the great sacrifices they have made for the nation to enjoy security and stability.

At the end of his speech, His Highness prayed to the Almighty to bestow mercy on the souls of our martyrs, to place them in spacious gardens, and to preserve the UAE, its wise leadership, and its loyal people.