Al Ain (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al-Ain region, said in a tweet to His Highness on the social networking site “Twitter”: “On the International Day of Human Fraternity, we proudly recall the features of the inspiring UAE building journey on the values ​​of brotherhood, tolerance and giving. We congratulate the winners of the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity, which affirms the UAE’s continued strong role in promoting a sophisticated approach to dialogue to bridge distances between peoples.