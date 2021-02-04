Al Ain (Al Ittihad)
His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al-Ain region, said in a tweet to His Highness on the social networking site “Twitter”: “On the International Day of Human Fraternity, we proudly recall the features of the inspiring UAE building journey on the values of brotherhood, tolerance and giving. We congratulate the winners of the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity, which affirms the UAE’s continued strong role in promoting a sophisticated approach to dialogue to bridge distances between peoples.
