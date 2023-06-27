His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Ain region, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al-Adha, praying to the Almighty to return this honorable occasion to His Highness with good health and wellness.

His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, on this blessed occasion, also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Vice President of the Council of Ministers. The Ministers, the Minister of the Presidential Court, Their Highnesses the Sheikhs, the members of the Supreme Council of the Federation, the Rulers of the Emirates, the Crown Princes, the Deputy Rulers, the people of the Emirates, and the Arab and Islamic communities residing in the UAE, asking God Almighty to return this occasion with goodness, right and blessings to all.