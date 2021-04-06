Tahnoon bin Mohammed and Sorour bin Mohammed open the “Mohammed bin Khalifa House” in Al Ain

His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain region, and His Highness Sheikh Surur bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, inaugurated the ancient and historic “Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan House”, after a rehabilitation process that turned it into the most recent community cultural center in Al Ain.

This historic house was built in 1958 for the late Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan “1909-1979”, the father-in-law of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the United Arab Emirates, “God bless his soul,” the grandfather of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and the father of His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed and His Highness Sheikh Sorour bin Mohammed. The late Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan was an influential figure, and his name was associated with important historical events in the capital Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates, as he was a prominent member of the Al Nahyan family.

Thanks to his wisdom, he also played an advisory and supportive role in the path of Sheikh Shakhbout bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The house was a prominent landmark and destination for the people of Al Ain, and it is a living testament to the richness of the Emirati cultural history, with what it reflects of a sense of belonging and national identity.

The Mohammed bin Khalifa House reflects the successful restoration of a historical landmark registered on the World Heritage List in Al Ain, which preserved the heritage of the house and its historical dimension, as it was a center for community councils in the 1950s.

The restoration of the Mohammed bin Khalifa House was carried out under the leadership of the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi, and the house sheds light on the aesthetic and scarcity of lifestyle and architecture during the transitional period in the region, and despite being a small period, it is pivotal in the history of Abu Dhabi, where hybrid architectural styles emerged at the time. Traditional and modern, as a result of the recovery of the country’s economy after the oil discoveries in the fifties of the last century, to represent a valuable source of knowledge of the social, historical and architectural traditions that the UAE witnessed.

The Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan House is located in the heart of the heritage sites in Al Ain, which are listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. It provides an in-depth picture of the changing social and urban transformations that the city of Al Ain witnessed during the transition to modernity, and it is one of the basic elements of the narrative in the World Heritage site.

The opening of the Mohammed bin Khalifa House follows a comprehensive and strategic restoration program while preserving the main architectural features of the house associated with the transition period.

In its new look, the house seeks to achieve a balance in preserving tangible and immaterial values, in order to resume its legacy by being a vital center that welcomes all residents of Al Ain.

His Excellency Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi, said, “The reopening of the Mohammed bin Khalifa House is a significant cultural achievement for Al Ain and its community, which is one of the oldest in the Emirates, given the great cultural and architectural importance of this distinguished house. On the department’s journey towards reviving Abu Dhabi’s past for a new era, providing a modern space that meets the needs of all segments of society. Preserving our common heritage is essential to our institutional mission, in a way that ensures preserving the importance of our traditions and our cultural heritage and passing it on to future generations.

In addition, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Mohammed bin Khalifa House and the Al Ain Theater Society, in a move to enrich the local cultural scene, as the historic house has now become the official headquarters of Al Ain Theater with all its activities and events, and it will host festivals, educational courses and various workshops, thus providing distinct opportunities for the local community to learn. Cultural.

Saud Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi, said, “The Al Ain region is a witness to the emirate’s long history, and the rehabilitation of the Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan house and its transformation into a community center in Al Ain is a qualitative addition to its many cultural treasures. Over the past decades, this house has become a part of the ancient history of our emirate. Its new role as a community center will restore the house to its old social glory, telling its stories and the stories of the surrounding city by engaging the community in meaningful and influential ways and creating an unforgettable experience. In its first season, the Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan House offers a series of diverse programs, including artistic evenings, heritage events and lectures, and is available for everyone to participate in its activities and discover its ancient heritage role in the local community of Al Ain.

For more information, please visit baitmohammedbinkhalifa.ae.