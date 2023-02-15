Tahirovic he made his choice. The midfielder of Rome he was born in Sweden, but his parents are Bosnian and therefore he has a double passport. The class of 2003 has decided that he will play for bosnia and announced it with a story on his Instagram profile. Zvjezdan Misimovicformer footballer and technical director of the Bosnian national team who was in Salzburg today with the coach, welcomed Benjamin with a post on social media: “Welcome to our family.”