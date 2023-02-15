The Roma midfielder announced it on his Instagram profile
Tahirovic he made his choice. The midfielder of Rome he was born in Sweden, but his parents are Bosnian and therefore he has a double passport. The class of 2003 has decided that he will play for bosnia and announced it with a story on his Instagram profile. Zvjezdan Misimovicformer footballer and technical director of the Bosnian national team who was in Salzburg today with the coach, welcomed Benjamin with a post on social media: “Welcome to our family.”
February 15, 2023 (change February 15, 2023 | 21:34)
